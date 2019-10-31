Doctors have found which women are prone to stroke
In the new study, scientists describe the risk factors for stroke that are specific for women.
The urgency of the problem
For many years researchers have identified several risk factors associated with stroke. For example, the risk of stroke increases with age in people with high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes. Lifestyle also plays a role, including Smoking, alcohol and drugs, obesity are all risk factors for stroke.
But one of the risk factors of stroke, which many people do not know is gender — women more likely to develop stroke than men.
“As women age,” says Catherine Rexroad (Kathryn Rexrode),” they have cardiovascular disease. We want to understand why women have more often a stroke than men? What factors increase the risk of stroke in women?”
Materials and methods
Scientists reviewed the literature and identified factors that increase the risk of stroke in women.
These include:
beginning menopause before 45 years of age;
low levels of dehydroepiandrosterone;
receiving estrogen or contraceptives.
In addition, women who had complications during pregnancy such as gestational diabetes, hypertension and preeclampsia, the risk of stroke was also increased.
“These women should realize that they are at higher risk and should maintain a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of hypertension and subsequent stroke,” says Rexroad.