Doctors have identified 3 threat factor leading to heart attack in women
According to CNN, experts of the British Foundation heart health (BHF) has identified those risk factors that especially affect the development of cardiovascular disease in women. Experts say that these diseases are often overlooked because of poor diagnostics.
British researchers said that in the period from 2003 to 2013, more than eight thousand women died due to the effects of heart disease who were not treated properly. According to scientists, women often incorrectly interpretiruya symptoms of heart disease.
In men, these diseases make themselves felt pain in his chest. But in women, this symptom may be absent. This may manifest nausea, sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness – symptoms, which in many cases are accepted for signs of other violations not related to the heart.
Scientists have concluded that some risk factors for heart disease can be for women more dangerous than men.
“Smoking, high blood pressure and diabetes are associated with increased likelihood of heart attacks in women than in men. If the lives of women on these risk factors they should undergo regular examinations. In General, we suggest to all women from time to time to examine your heart,” shared British doctors.