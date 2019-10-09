Doctors have identified a deadly amount of soda
A new study by scientists has shown that drinking two glasses of soda a day increases the risk of premature death from different diseases.
CNN reported about a large-scale research project involving more than 450 thousand people, which showed how connected the drinking of soda and the likelihood of early death. It turned out that people who daily consume two glasses of soda have a higher risk of premature death from various diseases, compared with people who consume sodas on a smaller scale (the glass is less than once per month).
In favor of this conclusion are the results of the data analysis, which for 19 years was gathered during observations of people from ten countries of Europe. By the beginning of the project none of them was not recorded cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.
Assess the diseases with which the participants came to the final study, the authors stated that drinking regular soda leads to consistently high blood sugar levels that can cause inflammation of the intestines, have a negative impact on the intestinal microbiota and to make people prone to intestinal infections and diseases of the digestive system. In connection with these maladies for the lovers of carbonated drinks increased the likelihood of early death.
Those who can not imagine life without sweet drinks, researchers are advised to drink water with pieces of fruit and berries.