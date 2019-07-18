Doctors have identified the best age of women to birth of first child
From the age of 20, women can safely get pregnant.
British scientists have found that the female body is ready to conceive as soon as you start menstruating.
However, if you pay attention to all factors, the ideal age for conception is from 20 to 35 years.
Scientists say that after 35 years there is a greater risk of various chromosomal abnormalities and fertilization of multiple oocytes.
Doctors recommend that women after 35 years to pay for his health more attention and to get accustomed to different signals from the body. There’s also the possibility that the process of postpartum recovery will be long.
We also wrote, the researchers determined which women’s clothes are most attracted to men. Designers put together an entire collection of clothes for girls who want to be in center of male attention.