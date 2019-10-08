Doctors have linked the consumption of salty foods with the occurrence of edema
Eating large amounts of salty foods can cause the appearance of human edema. This problem manifests itself on the background of the fact that salt retains water in the body.
Swelling is also a symptom of many diseases, so to ignore it is impossible. In particular, they can indicate problems with certain organs, including the heart and kidneys, or it may fail menstrual cycle. In addition, to promote the stagnation of water in the body and a sedentary lifestyle, the passion for strong drink, or those that the caffeine.
Due to the significant content in the dish of salt of people can’t appreciate its taste. To get rid of the edema allows the adjustment of the usual diet. In addition to salty food, it is recommended to erase from the menu of meats. It is equally important to drink enough water, but it is better to give preference to drinks without gas and various additives.