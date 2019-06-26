Doctors have linked the speed of food intake obesity
Japanese scientists have linked the speed of eating with the risk of obesity. The study appeared in the publication Circulation.
Five years scientists watched 1083 adults, divided into groups according to speed of food intake: fast, normal, slow. Volunteers were asked to indicate on the form their disease, physical activity, presence diet. At the initial stage the participants had no diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, abdominal obesity and metabolic syndrome.
Five years from 84 volunteers, who preferred to destroy the contents of the plates, developed metabolic syndrome. The percentage of risk to deal with obesity increased by 89%. In the group with normal and slow-eating people, the figures were 11.6% and 2.3%, respectively.
Scientists believe that if a person eats quickly, the body does not have time to submit to a brain a signal about saturation. The result of overeating begins to increase weight and blood sugar levels.