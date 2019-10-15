Doctors have listed 5 unusual causes of cancer
A basic list of the factors causing cancer includes Smoking, unhealthy food, obesity. Few people realize about other sources of dangerous diseases. Doctors have voiced these 5 reasons, some of which may at first glance seem strange.
Ordinary window seat in the cockpit may entail terrible consequences. Windows protected from UV rays, however, 47% of UVA rays still penetrate through the glass. Skin cancer can develop under condition that affected cells do not leave the body. At the same time, it is recommended to use sunscreen while at the window.
Cosmetics have also become a hidden danger. Inside cosmetic products contain many chemicals that can cause genetic mutations.
Following pathogen act as checks and receipts. Thermal paper, which they do, is composed of bisphenol a, a carcinogenic substance that enters the human body after contact with paper. Than it is in the human body, the higher the risk of cancer.
The researchers also noted the cause, very common among the population — smartphones. It turned out that they glow when the lights hit the melanin production cycle, provoking the emergence of the disease.
Fifth on the list is riding in the car with the Windows open. Diesel exhaust gases — the mediator between motorists and lung cancer. Particularly at risk of catching it road builders.