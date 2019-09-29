Doctors have listed products that can spoil sex
What food has no place on the date.
Sex can vary with the same partner. It is not only in technique and mood. It is very important and the food eaten before sex.
Fast food
Severe food type nuggets, French fries and ice cream will spoil a rough night. It is necessary to choose quality sex or burgers.
Cheese
Cheeses can improve your sex life. But their frequent use can change the hormonal balance. Using this product can slow down the process of hormone production affecting your sex life, it’s estrogen, testosterone and progesterone.
Bean products
Exactly, these products are useful in fiber and antioxidants, but at the same time. Cause bloating and contain phytoestrogens, which displace testosterone and soy products. It reduces libido.
Canned foods
Frequent use of these products affects the production of testosterone, which adversely affects the cardiovascular system. And decreases blood flow to the genitals. It is certainly not in favor of sex.
Popcorn
This product accompanies films and uplifting. But not adjusts on a passionate sexual night.