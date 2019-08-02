Doctors have listed the good and bad properties of bananas
Scientists have uncovered the secret of how bananas are helpful or harmful for the body. They need to be very careful not to harm your health.
So, excess consumption of one product can cause harm to the body. This applies to and how it seems at first glance harmless bananas.
Banana is one of the most common fruit which is available to almost everyone. It contains a lot of useful vitamins and microelements, which have a positive effect on the entire body.
In one banana contains about 120 calories. So it’s perfect as a snack after a workout for increasing muscle mass. In addition, research suggests that regular consumption of bananas in the diet may help weight loss.
One average banana covers 25-30% of the daily value of vitamin B6, important for metabolism, 12-15% vitamin C,16% of the daily requirements of manganese, 12% potassium and 8% for magnesium. Depending on growth, the bananas contain some amount of iron, copper and selenium.
The composition of banana also include antioxidants such as catechins and dopamine. Despite the fact that the dopamine from banana can’t get into the brain (the fact that bananas improve mood and fight depression is just a myth), these natural substances successfully resist free radicals.
But, despite all its useful features, this fruit has harm to the body.
Eating bananas is not recommended for people with irritable bowel syndrome, as they can aggravate the disease. According to Harvard Health Publications, certain people bananas can cause food allergies and uncomfortable bloating.
In addition, a certain (fairly low) number of people bananas can increase blood viscosity, which in turn reduces blood flow to the parts of the body. It is dangerous for varicose veins, and can have a negative impact on male potency.