Doctors have listed the habits, life-prolonging
These simple actions promote health.
To begin to lead a healthy lifestyle, it is not necessary to make to drastic changes, for example, to go to live in the village.
Moreover, changing a habitual rhythm of life should gradually change to not become a stress to the body. There is a whole list of useful habits that can foster health and preserve the beauty without any “feats”.
Drink clean water
Every day should drink at least 1.5-2 liters of clean normal water. Not soda, not coffee, not tea, namely water. Start your day by drinking a glass of water. The same amount of water you need to drink half an hour before each meal.
Healthy Breakfast
Do not immediately after waking up to try to fill the stomach. Better to wait until the appetite awaken. For Breakfast you can eat vegetables and oatmeal by adding fresh fruit, honey and nuts.
Eating natural foods
This is one of the most useful habits. Therefore, in order to maintain health and beauty, in the diet must include more natural products. If possible, do not mix carbohydrate foods with foods that contain large amount of protein.
The rejection of meat
About the benefit of vegetarianism is the only opinion exists. However, without exception, nutritionists recognize that the periodic refusal of animal food is the human body only benefit. It promotes relaxation (unloading) of the digestive system, improving immunity and lowering cholesterol levels. Should make it a rule to arrange a fasting days at least once a week.
Hiking
To maintain in good condition the musculoskeletal system is very helpful to make daily walks a distance of at least 2-3 km away. the Habit will be even more useful if the walk will take place outdoors. You need to walk at a pace that allows carry on a conversation without shortness of breath.
Walking barefoot
You need to walk barefoot at every available opportunity. This good habit calms the nerves, because it relieves the body of excess electric charge. Besides, walking barefoot is the most effective prevention of fungus and other diseases stop.
The sun
Sunbathing allows you to charge the body with positive energy, and also promotes the production of vitamin D. But this habit should be moderate. Sunbathe only in the morning and the evening, as being under the ultraviolet light in the afternoon, among other things, contributes to the rapid aging of the skin.
Hardening
To temper the body should be gradually. Therefore it is not necessary from the first day to begin pour cold water. Better to start with a contrast shower, which not only prepares the body for spraying, but also cleanse and rejuvenate the skin.
Muscle training
Various physical exercises particularly beneficial to those people who lead a passive lifestyle. You need to choose the kind of sport that will allow you to train more muscle groups, and this will be fun.
In addition, do not forget that the most useful habit for any man — is the rejection of bad habits: Smoking, alcohol and drugs.