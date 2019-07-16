Doctors have listed the major symptoms of dementia

Doctors have listed the key symptoms of human dementia. Some of the manifestations of dementia are not obvious and for a long time ignored.

Медики перечислили главные симптомы развития деменции

The development of dementia might have of men and women who have attained 45 years of age. According to experts from the Medical schools at Johns Hopkins University, more than half of the cases of acquired dementia are uncommitted. The reason for this be the feeling of shame, denial, and also lack of proper diagnosis.

Evidence of the development of dementia can be a regular carelessness. It is often people deny that I could forget something, so try to find justification or logical explanation. To be dementia capable against a backdrop of constant cerebral stress, lack of sleep and over fatigue.

