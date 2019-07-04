Doctors have listed the most harmful everyday habits
From such habits, it is recommended to get rid of.
Many everyday actions are performed as usual, on autopilot. But it is worth thinking about what harm they can bring to health.
Prolonged sitting
To sit on a chair for longer than 30 minutes is bad for the body, studies show. Also, scientists do not recommend sitting on a chair 6 and especially more hours in a day – long stay in the sitting position correlated with higher rates of triglycerides, blood glucose and blood pressure and insulin. Available evidence indicates that prolonged periods of sitting increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression and certain cancers.
Wearing uncomfortable shoes and heavy handbags
According to experts, the shoes are of great importance for posture and spinal condition. Uncomfortable, cramped, uncomfortable shoes can cause degeneration of the spine and lead to necessary surgery. Also causes problems with the spine contributes to this daily habit, like carrying bags, backpacks on one shoulder. Doctors recommend to wear a backpack strictly on both shoulders, and carrying handbags is to alternate shoulders. In the case of heavy bags, the cargo must be allocated for two hands, and often relax when they wear. Bags, whose all is more than 10% of the weight of a person to wear in the hands is not necessary – it is very dangerous for the spine.
Spending a lot of time with a smartphone, with bowed head
Continually putting his head on a smartphone or other gadget, the person takes a posture which increases muscle tension back, shoulders and neck. Specializing in surgery of the spine surgeons suggests that the number of patients suffering from pain in neck and back, constantly and steadily growing. While very young patients have a hernia and offset disks, problems with joints and ligaments.
Lack of sleep
If you do different things at the expense of sleep is your daily habit, beware. According to the latest data, adults need a daily minimum of 7 hours of sleep. If you sleep less, in the brain and increases the concentration of substances that are biomarkers for neurodegenerative processes associated with different types of dementia.
Long NAPs
The habit of sleeping by day could be quite useful. But data from the European cancer research show that people who sleep during the day more than an hour each day increase their risk of premature death by 32%.
Drink soda
Another common and detrimental habit. Scientists at Harvard University have found that people who daily drink a can of soda, the risk of heart attack increases by 20%.
In addition, regular drinking of sodas is associated with increased risk of pulmonary complications such as asthma and COPD — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.