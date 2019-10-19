Doctors have listed the signs of kidney disease
Maintaining water balance is extremely important for the work of the kidneys.
Kidney disease is a very dangerous and insidious. What unhealthy organs fail the whole body – for anybody not a secret. But few know that the buds can “hurt” achieved covertly, often “disguised” under other less serious diseases.
More often we ignore the first signs that it’s time to sound the alarm, to change lifestyle and seek medical help. And any delay in this case could trigger irreversible processes in the body. Therefore, doctors strongly recommend to look closely at your body and make sure whether you have the first symptoms of “kidney disease”.
Thus, the main sign that the kidneys have something wrong in the swelling. They arise as a result of fluid retention in the body. Most often swelling of limbs, face, abdomen.
If you have to go often to the toilet, and not drinking large amounts of fluid, then this should signal the body to listen.
Also, special attention the health needs if:
The urine became foamy
The smell of urine became too strong and unpleasant
You feel a burning sensation when urinating
In the urine appeared blood
But what foods can trigger a serious disease such as kidney stones, was told by the doctors.
According to experts, earlier the disease faced women after 35 & men after 40. Now the disease is “younger” medical assistance is required for people aged 20-25 years. One reason for this, doctors call poor diet.
According to experts, to avoid “kidney problems, you need to eliminate from the diet the following products: canned food, meat offal, smoked meats, pickles, spicy and nourishing soups. Sorrel, celery, asparagus, soy is removed from the diet.
One of the most common factors influencing the formation of kidney stones is lack of water in the body. As most people in the kidney is the deposition of salt and sand — remove them from the body helps the liquid.