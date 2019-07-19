Doctors have recognized the benefits of honey in treating herpes
In folk medicine, honey has gained wide recognition because of its antifungal and antiviral properties, however, doctors are not too carefully studied its effectiveness. To such conclusion scientists from New Zealand.
The study involved more than 950 people. All the participants complained on the newly erupted cold sores on the lips. Some people treated the virus with the help of acyclovir, the rest – honey, mixed with glycerin. Natural product was obtained from a tree kanuki and underwent sterilization.
It turned out, the two methods are equally effective. Honey coped well with the manifestation of the infection, as an antiviral cream. Full recovery occurred after 9 days without any side effects.
“Patients who prefer natural and alternative medicine, you can be sure in the effectiveness of medicines based on honey as a complementary method for the treatment of colds,” noted the study authors.
However, rely on traditional medicine for viral illnesses, experts advise. The key to recovery will be the only timely treatment to the doctor and combination therapy.