Doctors have sounded the first symptoms of a deadly blood clot
Doctors told about the first symptoms that the body is the formation of a deadly clot. The development of dangerous process able to lead to death.
As a rule, the development of dangerous blood clot person begins to suffer from excessive fatigue, and on the site of the clot there is swelling or puffiness, due to poor blood circulation. In addition to changing colors, this place may seem warmer than the rest of the body that tells of the risk that a clot can break away at any time, causing lethal outcome. It is noted that in pulmonary embolism the patient is experiencing difficulty breathing, and is accompanied by cough and pain in chest.
Thrombosis of the kidney may excessive sweating or fever. Other symptoms include dizziness and headaches. In the case of thrombosis of the veins appear veins of red color that may be accompanied by pain in the calf, itching and a feeling of pulsation.