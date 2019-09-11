Doctors have sounded the main factors of developing cancer
Oncologist Andrey Kaprin announced the key factors in the development of certain cancers. He noted that medicine has long proven effect on the risk of Oncology of a person’s lifestyle.
According to the expert, affect the likelihood of developing cancer is capable of the presence of harmful habits, namely Smoking and alcohol and HPV. Because of the fascination with cigarettes the risk of certain tumors increases in 20-30 times. The doctor emphasized that the human papillomavirus plays a special role in the manifestation of cancer of the oropharynx.
Simultaneously, Kaprin drew attention to the reduction in the number of smokers. Against this background, in the next 5-7 years the number of cases will decline as the cancer mortality due to this factor. Contact with certain chemical substances also increases the chances of tumor development.