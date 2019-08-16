Doctors have suggested how to distinguish pain from kidney pain

Orthopedist-traumatologist Alexander Gaumont told how to understand what hurts, kidneys or spine.

Palpation while lying on the stomach, if the culprit of pain is the spine, will feel the muscle tension and soreness may be given in the buttock, thigh, lower leg or in the stomach.

And tilt left/right — the pain will increase. And when we tap on the lumbar region it is possible to determine what is bothering the kidneys because the pain will give in the stomach.

Technique: put your palm on the patient, likely the kidney, and the other hand lightly tapped the back surface of the palm.

“Can also be recommended additional testing in the form of urinalysis, renal ultrasound, radiography spine, CT, MRI,” explained orthopedist-traumatologist Alexander Gaumont.

