Doctors have suggested how to reduce the harm of computer for eyes
Can cause serious problems.
Researchers from the USA reported that there is a method that will allow people to protect their vision if they spend much time at the computer.
The fact that such work is dangerous for people, have long been known, however, in the modern world most of the professions associated with computer work in one form or another.
To reduce the harm effects of computer on eyes, doctors recommend to use use eye drops that act as artificial tears, moistening the surface of the eye, protecting it from drying out.
Also in order to avoid discomfort of the eyes, scientists suggest periodically doing a few simple exercises, and to properly execute their workplace. Matter how convenient to use the computer, depends on many things, because an incorrect ambient light or bad the monitor is tilted, the load on the eye increases and the body suffers stronger.
Doctors say that if there is a feeling of dryness or burning, it is very important to take a break and give your eyes a rest, since these are the primary symptoms, which suggests that eyes are tired and need a break. If you do not pay attention to initial symptoms, over time you may have a more serious problem.
It is also recommended to take breaks in between computer work every couple of hours to allow the eyes to rest. At this time it is best to look out the window and do exercises for the eyes. All these tips will help to protect the eyes from possible problems and reduce eye strain even after prolonged use.