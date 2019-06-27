Doctors have suggested how to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease
People who often rest during the year, reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease. To such conclusion experts from Syracuse University (USA).
In the study were interviewed 60 people who had to answer questions about his vacation, the company informed. In addition, the researchers tested subjects for the presence of heart and vessels, focusing in particular on aspects such as blood pressure and levels of triglycerides, cholesterol, and blood glucose.
It turned out that those who often rested in the past 12 months, the likelihood of developing metabolic syndrome was lower. Moreover, each additional leave has decreased this probability by 24%.
It is noteworthy that almost all of the subjects noted that the level of stress from spending money and childcare during the holidays was low.