Doctors have suggested how to reduce the risk of death after 40 years
For people with high levels of physical activity in middle and older age, the risk of premature death is reduced by 42%, the researchers found.
The journal BMJ writing about the research of experts from the University of Cambridge and the results show: the maintenance of physical activity or an increase in middle and older age are associated with a lower risk of death. Scientists claim that physical activity reduces the risk of mortality even for people with cardiovascular disease and cancer.
In the study they analyzed data for 14 599 men and women aged 40-79 years. The parameters of their health was assessed at baseline, and subsequently, the patients three times during the 8 years passed examinations. During the observations among the participants there were 3 148 deaths, including 950 deaths from the effects of cardiovascular diseases and 1091 death from cancer.
As a result, experts concluded that a high level of physical activity patients of cardiologists and oncologists had the greatest advantages in terms of protection from early death – from them it was reduced by 42%.
“These results look very encouraging, especially for people with cardiovascular disease and cancer, which can count on increased life expectancy, becoming more active,” said the authors.