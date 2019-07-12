Doctors have suggested how to reduce the risk of premature death among people with diabetes
Among diabetics who are taking antidepressants, episodes of premature death occur on average one-third less established researchers.
Specialists of the Taiwan University of Changana in Pussy found that people with diabetes who take antidepressant drugs, on average, die prematurely one-third less likely than other diabetic patients. About issledovanii says the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Diabetes has many side effects that undermine health. It was found, for example, that people suffering from this disease is 2-3 times more likely to suffer from depression than other categories of citizens.
“The incidence of depression among diabetics is much higher than the average for the entire population. Both in itself increases the mortality rate,” stated the study authors.
Scientists studied how the development of depression can affect the mortality rate among diabetics. They analyzed data from the medical services in Taiwan for 19 years and identified 53 of them thousands of anamnesis of patients with diabetes who also suffered from chronic depression. The researchers came to the conclusion that diabetics who took antidepressants by a physician, died about 35% less than the other inhabitants of Taiwan, who suffered from diabetes.
These results, comment on scientists speak about the particular importance of finding the most effective methods of dealing with depression among diabetics, reduces or eliminates the symptoms of this mental disorder.