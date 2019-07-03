Doctors have suggested how to reduce the risk of uterine cancer for women
Those women who give physical activity at least 30 minutes a day are much less likely to manifest cancer of the uterus, scientists say.
A study conducted by experts from Yale school of public health in the USA showed that protection against the development of cancerous tumors women need to remain physically active throughout life. Scientists have found a correlation between amount of physical activity and the risk of uterine cancer. According to them, quite effective protection against the development of this disease provide 150 minutes of activity a week – 30 minutes each working day.
The object of study in their work of steel 668 women who had been diagnosed with cancer of the inner mucous membrane of the uterus, and the same healthy women. After examining the features of life of all participants, the experts concluded that 150 minutes of physical activity per week can reduce cervical cancer by 34% for the whole female population.
However, the researchers stated that body mass index affects the impact on women’s health effect from the habit of moving. Slender women with a BMI of less than 25 units, the movement in the amount of 30 minutes or more a day contributed to the double reduction in the risk of cervical cancer, i.e., 73% per cent. Full but support this level of physical activity the women had reduced her risk of cervical cancer by 52%.