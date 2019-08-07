Doctors have told about the methods of prevention of diseases of the oral cavity
The doctors shared ways of prevention of oral cancer. Experts told how to properly clean the teeth and to use fluoride-containing toothpaste.
Doctors noted that connective tissue disease of teeth and tooth decay occur in a large number of people. There are times when you want complete removal of teeth. Not so long ago popular in dentistry began to use stem cells from fat vynashivalas patients for treatment lowering gums.
Among the new technologies is 3D-prosthetics. A special device simulates the prosthetic structure, which is then cut with a special machine. Also we developed a device that treats snoring and people suffering from respiratory arrest during sleep.
At the moment the number of patients with cancer of the head, maxillofacial region and neck, greatly increased. According to the specialists, pathology develops in people, usually who smoke, abuse alcohol and not caring for the oral cavity. As noted by experts, the cancer can appear anywhere.
To identify cancer can dentist during the inspection, therefore come to advice is twice a year. Doctors recommend brushing teeth at least twice a day for a few minutes with fluoride toothpaste. This is especially important for people living in regions with a low content of this substance in water. The use of dental floss will not be superfluous. Change the paste should be twice a year due to habituation of the organism to the composition.