Doctors have warned about the dangers of corn for the figure
Doctors have warned that corn can be one of the most dangerous pieces of vegetables. Appropriate conclusions after years of research made by American scientists from Harvard.
In the course of scientific work followed the indicators 130 thousand citizens trying to get rid of excess weight. Also carefully studied menu of volunteers. Subsequently, a list was compiled of vegetables, can adversely affect harmony. In addition to corn, the list was potatoes and peas.
It turned out that one serving of corn on a regular basis enough for a set of 900 grams over four years. This is due to the rapid surge of blood sugar and substantial glycemic load after eating the vegetable, thus the person develops a feeling of fullness, and acute hunger. In the process of losing weight effectively burn fat help fiber-containing products.