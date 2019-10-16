Doctors have warned about the dangers of raw foods for digestion
Doctors have warned that consumption of raw vegetables may pose a risk to human intestines. The conclusions made by scientists from the University of California in the United States at the end of the study.
According to the experts, not subjected to heat treatment of vegetables can provoke the destruction of beneficial gut bacteria responsible for digestive process. First, an experiment was conducted involving mice, then the results confirmed by testing on humans. Rodents from the first group was fed raw vegetables or meat in the second gave the same products, but in cooked form.
In the end we found out that the microbiome consuming meat in any of the species did not differ significantly. Among mice, overlapping on raw or passed through heat treatment of vegetables, the difference was obvious. Similar results showed experiments with people. Also supporters of syroedstve showed less vigor and began to lose weight.