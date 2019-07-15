Doctors have warned about the negative effects of cottage cheese on the kidneys
Doctors have warned that eating cheese has a negative impact on the health of the kidneys. Also fermented milk product is contraindicated for those who suffer from lactose intolerance and patients with atherosclerosis.
Cheese contains amino acids, vitamins a, B, E, P, magnesium, iron, calcium and is very useful product for those who have no contraindications to its use. But even in this case it is necessary to correctly enter the milk product in your diet. An excessive amount of cheese used can lead to increased cholesterol levels in the body, and also affect the gastrointestinal tract.
In the case of kidney problems, this dairy product is absolutely contraindicated. The high protein content in cottage cheese makes it an undesirable dish in the diet of patients with atherosclerosis. Of diet suffering from lactose intolerance, this type of cottage cheese is eliminated entirely, as it can cause constipation, flatulence, stomach pain and vomiting.