Doctors have warned of the danger of poisoning with seeds of the flax

Doctors have warned of the danger of poisoning with flax seed, which is often used as a Supplement. The product has some useful properties, but only if you do not exceed the recommended dose.
Experts from EFSA noted that flax seeds are popular among fans of healthy food and those who seek to keep themselves in shape. The product is composed of fiber, omega-3, and a number of minerals, but it is useful only if used sparingly. Danger is contained in flax seeds amygdalin.
To indicate poisoning flax seed is able headache, shortness of breath, is also a excitement, confusion, possible failures in the functioning of the heart. Adults may be faced with unpleasant consequences of the use of the product after three teaspoons, which is about 11 grams. Children to this effect is sufficient and one third of a teaspoon.