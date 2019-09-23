Doctors have warned of the danger of posture “foot to foot”
Doctors told of the danger that can represent a person’s love to sit in the posture “foot to foot”. The most habit to throw one leg to the other seems innocent, although an extended stay in this position creates certain risks.
According to experts, this pose in the long term can provoke a compression of the popliteal joints that face chronic violation of blood circulation. Subsequently, it can lead to varicose veins. Besides, doctors insist, long stay in position “leg on leg” a person faces an overhang of the foot or the toes, there is also the risk of paralysis of the peroneal nerve.
Foreign experts point to the fact that on the background of bombarding the feet increases the load on the sacroiliac joint and the spine. As a result, often staying in that position of a man increases the risk of osteoarthritis, thrombosis or even blood stasis that occurs in the pelvic area.