Doctors have warned of the danger of potassium deficiency in hot weather
Doctors told why it is dangerous to allow a deficit of potassium in the body in hot weather. In the summer the lack of this element due to a constant loss of moisture, which leads to dehydration.
In the summer people face excessive sweating that triggers loss of moisture. However, it is important to ensure that the level of potassium in the body does not fall below the recommended standards, which requires him regularly to fill. Otherwise, the deficit of the item is threatened by the deterioration of the cardiovascular system and disorders of the nervous system. In addition, is able to disrupt cellular metabolism and work some muscles.
To replenish potassium in the body, you must include in your diet contains a substance products. Find the item is in apricots, spinach, banana, prunes, coconuts, and peaches, beans, prunes, etc.