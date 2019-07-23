Doctors have warned of the danger of potassium deficiency in hot weather

| July 23, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Doctors told why it is dangerous to allow a deficit of potassium in the body in hot weather. In the summer the lack of this element due to a constant loss of moisture, which leads to dehydration.

Медики предупредили об опасности дефицита калия в жаркую погоду

In the summer people face excessive sweating that triggers loss of moisture. However, it is important to ensure that the level of potassium in the body does not fall below the recommended standards, which requires him regularly to fill. Otherwise, the deficit of the item is threatened by the deterioration of the cardiovascular system and disorders of the nervous system. In addition, is able to disrupt cellular metabolism and work some muscles.

To replenish potassium in the body, you must include in your diet contains a substance products. Find the item is in apricots, spinach, banana, prunes, coconuts, and peaches, beans, prunes, etc.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.