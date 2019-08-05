Doctors have warned of the dangers of instant noodles
If you don’t want instead of my favorite classes to sit through the queue to the doctors gastroenterologists and nutritionists, we will stop to eat instant noodles.
There is no doubt that this noodle is the fastest and least expensive way to satisfy hunger, for example, at lunchtime, but still.
According to the doctor the gastroenterologist and nutritionist Nuria Dianabol, if you cherish your gastrointestinal tract, that is, the noodles is strictly prohibited. In addition, the noodles can cause kidney and liver.
“The price of instant noodles says that in its composition contains only the cheap products of low quality. The products of the noodles are saturated with preservatives, stabilizers and flavor enhancers. They are rich in carbohydrates. About the content of healthy proteins and vitamins can not speak”, — said Dianova.
She said that, despite the fact that this product is quickly absorbed by the body, it leads to increased secretion of insulin and increase blood glucose levels, which tend to turn into fat. Especially dangerous in the composition of a noodle emulsifier E322, he pushes the organism to the development of ulcers of the stomach and intestines.