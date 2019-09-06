Doctors have warned of the dangers of swallowed gum
About accidentally swallowed by people chewing gum, there are a lot of myths. What is the real risk of swallowed gum, said gastroenterologist Alexey Molodtsov?
To begin with, what is a chewing gum. Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of the food and drug administration defines this product as “non-nutritive masticatory substance”. Non-food means that chewing gum is not digested by the body. The maximum that can make our body to metabolize those sugars that give the gum its distinctive taste.
In fact, chewing gum is rubber mixed with sweeteners and flavorings, which are released in the mouth during chewing. Thus, if you happen to accidentally swallow the gum, the body gets a piece of indigestible rubber.
How dangerous is it?
The human body is able to get rid of indigestible substances without additional help. The contraction of the muscles in the digestive tract can help promote gum so she went along with the stool – so, for example, as the husks of sunflower seeds. And yet a risk of harm to health due to swallowed gum remains. The fact that the body has to push to “exit” a considerable mass of various residues. Gum as an addition to this mass is quite able to provoke congestion and intestinal obstruction. Symptoms of this condition are abdominal pain and constipation, and in the absence of adequate treatment, this problem can lead to very unpredictable consequences.