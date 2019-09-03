Doctors: Hiccup is able to speak about different diseases
The doctors said that frequent bouts of hiccups can speak about the presence of serious diseases. In order not to aggravate their own health, it is recommended to consult a specialist for advice.
If there is a hiccup with acid regurgitation and all of this is accompanied by nausea, then we can talk about the presence of GERD. People suffering gastroezofagealny refluxing disease have a disorder in the esophagus when gastric contents are ejected. The result is a negative impact on the gastrointestinal tract. A dangerous sign is the hiccups that lasts more than two days. Such sign may indicate the occurrence of serious inflammation. It is not excluded stomach cancer, brain and lymph nodes.
Sometimes hiccups is the premise of stroke of the brain. This factor in particular need to pay attention to women. In 10% of cases such symptoms were observed along with severe weakness and pain in the chest. Hiccups often indicates impending heart attack. In this case, this condition does not let the person a few days. By the way, one of the causes of hiccups is emotional stress. Sometimes it is enough to relax to normalize the functioning of all body systems.