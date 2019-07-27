Doctors: In the middle of summer the sun rays are most hazardous
Prolonged exposure to the sun in mid-summer can burn even in cloudy weather.
In the middle of summer the sun’s rays so active, that during a long stay in an open area, you can burn even in cloudy weather. During this period, the skin needs special care, primarily hydration and protection from UV rays.
“Coming to rest in the middle of summer, the first day on the beach to spend in the shade, especially under the canopy skin tans, too, because the spectrum of solar rays is quite large. But so addictive to the sun is gradual and is not a stress to the body. Because tanning is a natural protective reaction of the body, you need to give him time. Remember that even in the shade you need to use funds for safe tanning with a high level of protection,” advised the medic
On the second day the time spent in the sun should not exceed 20 minutes in the morning and many evening. Don’t forget that. while you swim, your body tans, too, even more intense than when you’re lying on the sand.
Traditionally, the safest time for sunbathing is from 8-00 to 11-00 am and after 17: 00. According to him, the sun at this time the most durable and resistant.
“If you spend on the beach all day in the hottest hours be sure to hide in the shade, even better to go into the room, for example, in a cafe for lunch or a NAP at home, if a hotel room nearby. In any case, after half an hour of exposure to the sun, must at the same time to hide in the shadows” — said the expert.