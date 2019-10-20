Doctors in the US managed to defeat cancer fourth stage
American scientist under the new procedure was able to cure breast cancer in women in the last stage, this is stated in a new study published in the journal Nature, writes the BBC.
In the framework of a new therapy in the blood of women introduced 90 billion immune cells.
Two years ago, the doctors told Judy Perkins from Florida that she had three months to live. Today, her body is no trace of cancer.
A team of scientists from the National University cancer in the United States says that this therapy is still experimental, but may eventually become a treatment for all types of cancer.
In Judy had breast cancer at a terminal stage — it spread quickly and was not subject to conventional treatment.
Her liver had tumors the size of a tennis ball, it’s spread throughout the body.
About your experience the experimental treatment, she told reporters: “About a week after the start of therapy I started to feel something. In my breast was swelling and I felt as it shrinks. In a week or two it completely disappeared”.
She also recalls the first CT scan after the procedure — all medical staff, “were very excited and even jumped up and down”.
Then she said that she is completely healthy.
Now Judy goes on hikes and swims, kayaks, and more recently for five weeks traveled to his native state.
Live therapy
The procedure is, in fact, are “living drugs” that are produced from cells of the patient in one of the world’s leading laboratories for cancer research.
“We are talking about the most personalized treatment that you could imagine,” said Dr. Steven Rosenberg, head of the Department of surgery at the National cancer Institute in the United States
While such treatment is experimental, and requires a lot of tests and checks before it will start to use everywhere.
But here’s how it works.
It all starts with studying the enemy.
Tumor patient analyzed at the genetic level, to identify rare genetic changes that may make the cancer visible to the immune system.
62 genetic abnormalities in the tumor of the patient, Judy Perkins, only four could be potential targets for immune attack.
The next stage — hunting. The patient’s immune system is already starting to attack the tumor, but white blood cells while losing the cancer cells.
At this stage, scientists are closely monitoring the white blood cells of the patient and there are those who are able to successfully attack the cancer. They are then grown in huge quantities in laboratories.
In the blood of 49-year-old Judy introduced around 90 billion of these artificial propagation of immune cells with drugs that “take the brakes” from the immune system.
“Those mutations are cancer causing, be his Achilles’ heel,” — said Dr. Rosenberg.
“The paradigm shift”
This treatment results in only one patient. To confirm the findings scientists have to conduct extensive medical research.
The challenge while is that immunotherapy in cancer treatment can work phenomenally for some patients and not be of any use to others.
“This is a very experimental treatment, and we are just learning how to implement it, but potentially it can be applied to any kind of cancer, says Dr. Rosenberg. We still have to do a lot of work, but there is the potential for complete paradigm shift in cancer treatment — in the creation of unique medications for each patient and is very good against all types of treatment.”
Research American colleagues praised Dr. Simon Vincent with the British charity research lab Breast Cancer Now.
“We think these results are outstanding. This is the first opportunity to see this kind of immunotherapy in the most common type of cancer. But so far it’s only been tested on one patient,” notes Dr. Simon.
“We need to do a lot of work, but potentially this technology can open a whole new branch of therapy for a large number of people,” he concludes.