Doctor’s notes and make-up at a distance: how Hollywood tries to resume filming
Hollywood actor Bobby reed yearned for the work: his last show, 3 months of filming for HBO, ended on January 17. Bobby was sitting all this time in quarantine, has not yet received a new proposal. Start filming is scheduled for may 9 in Los Angeles, says the “Voice of America”.
“It’s a spaceship, and I — alien janitor on it, says Reid by video conference. And there are the children, many children. The story is about a school where the aliens arrive and move into the body of the parents. This is sci-fi, science fiction”.
The producers do not know whether they will be allowed the shooting, but the preparation process is in full swing. Bobby 63 years, and the project will engage many children. The actor is at risk.
“We need to look at each scene separately. Or is it a bed scene and the actors are tested every time, or is it a street scene and then not so scary, says Reid. — Throw out scenes from the script where the action takes place indoors? How to remove unclear.”
The producers are scratching their heads: how to adapt to postirochnoy reality. The writers throw out of the scene of the battle and bed, and along with the crowd and the fight. If you think about it, very little remains, if you do shooting, which are considered safe.
“Projects that need to finish for a couple of days, of course, get priority, says Randy Greenberg, film producer. Their producers are now looking whether it is possible to avoid pick-UPS. Neonate one page or ten, and whether you need to round up the team again.”
The film world will never be the same, but how exactly it will be is still a mystery. One of the ideas voiced by the owner of the Studio in Atlanta, he offers to isolate from the outside world at the time of filming the whole team until the end of the project.
“Several companies are now considering the option to rent fully hotel, film set, says Greenberg. — Place the whole team: both local and non-local, to shoot the entire movie in the pavilion, and prevent all contact with the outside world.”
“Now all like in porn, will need to be tested to show that you are healthy, — says the actress Eliza Dean. I’m clean, I’m healthy and I can work on.”
Eliza Dean starred in many small roles in television series. Her last role in “grey’s Anatomy”. Her as an actress concerned with the process of applying makeup: the art of makeup at a distance of 2 meters not yet invented.
“People are tied to some mops and sticks a brush or with the aid of a huge pair of scissors cut their customers, says a Russian makeup artist Gromyko Tata. — It looks very funny, but it’s impossible to do.”
Tata Gromyko — up artist for a modeling shoot, trying to adjust to a new world. She’s already started to learn 3D modeling for makeup to remotely develop a style for models, send by email and print a mask for each actor.
“The team has been reduced: the shooting was supposed to be 60 people, and was just 15 — says Tata. — It looked like a futuristic movie: they were completely in the protective screens, masks, gloves. And actually the team is not worried for the participants of the shooting process, namely for the main characters. Those who will appear in the frame, can’t wear a mask.”
“If you want to get back to work, you take risks, says actor Derek Chariton. — Just do what you need. I personally have reached the bottom. I’m ready to go to work tomorrow. But I’m not sure that a love scene can be removed through a film of plastic.”
In the movie business the United States work more than a million people: not only the stars. Most are not staff members, and migrate from project to project. Many of them even unable to get unemployment benefits, so they can’t wait to get back to work, whatever the new requirements.
