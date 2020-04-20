Doctors of Ukraine received an advance payment for April without the promised allowances
Infectious disease physician who works in the PNC “Consultative diagnostic center” in Obolon district of Kiev Dmitry Lukash announced that it has received an advance for April in the amount of 1 910 hryvnias, after all the promises of politicians about increasing payments.
About this he wrote in Facebook.
“That’s what my advance from an infectious disease physician, no words… do you think Michael Raduckij, Iryna Sysoenko? One infectious disease at the site for a month. Medical group of HIV-infected people one of the largest in Kiev, a regular flow of patients. Salary will be less than it was before, thank you!”, — the doctor wrote.
At the same time, infectious disease physician Andrew Alferov from the Kherson oblast infectious diseases hospital said that he had received an advance even less.
“I have in the infectious diseases hospital advance too exorbitant (as much as 1 800 UAH.). I wonder now what will happen at the end of the month,” he said.
Recall the day, April 17, coronavirus in Ukraine found in 99 physicians. As of 18 April, the virus was confirmed in 978 health workers and 332 children.