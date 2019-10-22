Doctors often confused with degenerative disc disease: the oncologist told about the disease Zavorotnyuk
Brain cancer, which, according to rumors, the struggling Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, often not diagnosed in time. Doctors confuse it with osteoarthritis and a symptomatic treatment is prescribed.
In an interview with mk.ru said senior researcher neurosurgery (Oncology) Department at National medical research center of Oncology. N. N. Blokhin, Ministry of health of the Russian Federation Vladimir Aleshin.
“Unfortunately, there are cases when primary care physicians has long treated patients with tumors of low back pain, which sometimes gives similar symptoms” — he complained.
Aleshin said that the diagnosis should begin with MRI with contrast enhancement. “Although, of course, not every patient with a headache and nausea today is directed to such high-tech diagnostics. The main symptoms of malignant brain tumors — headache, nausea, vomiting, seizures, weakness in the arm or leg” — he stressed.
Also the doctor said that the disease is asymptomatic for a long time, if the tumor is in the frontal lobe. “People seem silly, and many will think that he has mental symptoms, and he grows large tumor”, explained the oncologist.
Unfortunately, he said, brain cancer in the world to be treated have not yet learned, but to extend the life of the patient may for years to come.
Recall that, according to rumors, the car crash and the doctors could offer only palliative care the disease progresses too quickly. But the family deny this and believe that the actress would recover.
