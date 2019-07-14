Doctors recognized the kebab threat
Doctors recognized the barbecue a health hazard. The use of this food provokes cancer of the pancreas and prostate glands, is a “murder” of DNA, say doctors.
A team from Vanderbilt University in the United States conducted a study, which showed that the carcinogens contained in the flame-broiled meat, cause significant body harm. Scientists analyzed data about cancer, they further conducted a survey among citizens. They asked questions about culinary preferences and was an abuse of roasted meat cause to the appearance of their tumours.
The researchers claim that diet is essential. Hobby products cooked on the fire may lead to hazardous consequences. On skewers affects acrid smoke that contains the harmful components of combustion. When ingested, they cause irreparable harm, “killing” DNA and causing cancer.