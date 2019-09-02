Doctors refuted the myths about hypertension
One-third of the world’s population is susceptible to hypertension, but fulfill the recommendations of doctors, not all. Special harm, experts say, causing entrenched misconceptions, so they decided to deny most of them.
There is an opinion that high blood pressure is a temporary problem that you forget to take the pill. Thus too great a risk, say doctors, with time to deal with cardiovascular diseases leading to heart attack, stroke or kidney failure. Statistics reveal a significant rejuvenation of many ailments, which is typical for arterial hypertension. Currently, with increasing pressure faced by young people, sometimes students, however, the role of heredity is also high. On the one hand, the dismissive attitude towards their health often turns his loss, but following the simple advice of physicians, on the other hand, will allow genes to resist the adverse factors.
While controlling your weight, and if necessary, reducing it can reduce the pressure by 20 mm Hg. A this will help and a balanced diet, and sleep mode, and the available physical exercises. Stabilization of blood pressure is not a reason for complacency. To cure the disease it is impossible, say doctors, but to keep the indicators in the rule may, according to Planet today.