Doctors reported unexpected reasons of a headache
Headache can sometimes cause the most unexpected reasons, doctors say. According to them, in the cold season, a chance encounter with a severe headache is higher than in summer.
Therapist Larisa Alekseeva said: often headache, which is spasmodic in nature, is invoked in the rainy season the fact that people simply froze. The pain in such cases can be removed without the pills. Doctors recommend this massage or whiskey to drink hot tea.
“First of all need to warm up. Possible wear warm socks, and if you’re at home — put your feet in a basin of hot water,” shared Council Larisa Alekseeva.
Also to get rid of pain without pills can help the use of hot pepper, and citrus.
It is noteworthy that in the list of unexpected reasons of a headache doctors have made a situation where people are hungry. For example, the head may be very sick in the rejection of Breakfast.
In addition to cause headache can certain foods. According to scientists, the precipitating factor is the substance tyramine, formed by protein breakdown in cheese, bacon, smoked meat, chocolate, onions.
The best ways to prevent headaches doctors consider quitting Smoking and alcohol and regular physical activity.