Doctors revealed the secrets of healthy heart and blood vessels
A proper diet provides a reduced risk of heart disease and blood vessels, doctors say. Experts in the field of cardiology revealed the secrets of a healthy lifestyle.
One of the first rules for the prevention of the circulatory system is the control of blood pressure and cholesterol levels in the blood, it should not exceed 5 mmol/l in diabetics, this figure should not be higher than 4.5 mmol/l. Balanced nutrition is a critical factor in the fight against heart attacks and strokes. If a woman’s waist exceeds 88 cm and men 102 cm, you should think about reviewing diet. Regular exercise helps to reduce weight, every day you need to walk walking for 30 minutes. This should reduce the use of sweets and fats. You need to eat more foods with fiber, contained in fruits and foods with grain, is recommended by nutritionists.
Daily intake of protein should be 100-200 g, including vegetable, a lot of them in beans and nuts. Essential vitamins A, C, E and folic acid, as they are strong antioxidants that protect blood vessels.