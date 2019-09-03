Doctors said five of unjustified claims about the sweet
Sweet some consider harmful, others do not think so, and others without it can not live. Nowadays, it is possible to hear different allegations of sweets. What are we to believe?
From the sweet fat. Scientists from the University of new Mexico argue that the use of the sweet itself does not increase body weight, they received the relevant data in experiments involving men and women of middle age. The experts stated that the sweet lovers are gaining weight from consuming excessive amounts of low-quality sweets and confectionery products containing flavor enhancers, leavening agents and other unnatural ingredients that negatively affect the intestinal microflora and in this regard on the metabolism.
Chocolate are acne. Chocolate does not affect the purity of the skin, the researchers note. More specifically, foods with a high glycemic index increases the level of stress hormone cortisol in the blood and thus contributes to acne. However, the chocolate – if it has a high content of cocoa, a little milk and sugar – the skin will not harm. Chocolate with 60% cocoa and higher experts believe almost safe in terms of the possible appearance of pimples.
Sweet need brain. Maybe eat a little chocolate, marshmallow miles of jam in the middle of the day really helps. Brain cells feed on glucose, and its deficiency is reflected in their work. The problem is that you can eat completely unconsciously too sweet. Then, instead of the desired boost will appear sleepiness and cognitive retardation.
Chocolate can be constipation. This is a very nice reason for constipation, but doctors say that this is possible, perhaps only in a situation when in addition to chocolate, people no more eat. According to data presented at the conference on European Association of cardiologists, a day without fears can eat up to 100 grams of dark chocolate.
Sweet causes diabetes. The occurrence of type 1 diabetes is not associated with the consumption of sweets, it is an autoimmune disease associated with genetic changes in the cell structures. With regard to diabetes type 2 diabetes, the consumption of sweets can affect its appearance only indirectly. The development of this type of diabetes is correlated in the first place with the inflammation and accumulation of adipose tissue.