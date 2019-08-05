Doctors said some of the glasses dangerous to drink coffee
Eco-friendly does not mean safe.
Scientists have warned of the danger posed to the person drinking coffee from bamboo cups. About their findings on the matter told the German experts from the Institute Stiftung Warentest.
Although many believe bamboo cups more eco-friendly alternative to cardboard and plastic containers, there are nuances. When you create these glasses to give bamboo fibers necessary forms and save the latest after filling the liquid adhesive is used. For the relevant purposes in the course allowed melamine resin, having in its composition of melamine and formaldehyde. In fact, the bamboo container in a safe, if not to fill it with the beverage temperature is higher than 70 degrees.
In the course of work, scientists tested 12 glasses made of bamboo, having studied the contents in the liquid of different substances after the first third, and then after the seventh use. In the end, six of them failed to detect the formaldehyde, and in seven of the total number of containers indexes of melamine were higher than the permissible EU concentration. To protect themselves, physicians are encouraged to use reusable containers made of stainless steel, polypropylene or porcelain.