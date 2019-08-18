Doctors said that the melon is contraindicated for people with a number of diseases
Many people wait until summer to enjoy sweet, fragrant melon. However, doctors say that in some diseases, this fruit is contraindicated.
Melon consists of sugar, vitamins, carotene, folic and ascorbic acid, iron salts, potassium, magnesium and fiber. It has antioxidant effect and is a good thirst quencher. Despite this, melon — heavy product for the digestive system. Doctors strictly forbid the consumption of this fruit people with diabetes and those who have exacerbation of ulcerative diseases. It is not recommended for pregnant and lactating mothers. Not to get an upset stomach you need to follow some rules: do not combine the fruit with cold water, alcohol, dairy, not eating it on an empty stomach.
Before use it must be washed in warm water with soap. So clean the toxins that are on the skin of the fruit. Also the remains of the fragrant yellow fruit should be stored in a refrigerator for no longer than five days.