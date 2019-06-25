Doctors said the pressure was dangerous
High blood pressure was not the threat.
American scientists of the Central health heart Institute have found that changes in blood pressure are dangerous — regularly increased.
The experts came to such conclusion during the follow-up of patients. Turned out to be people who have differences of 30-40 points between visits, to die before those whose performance is consistently low or high.
Physicians are advised to always monitor the pressure, because of its characteristics depends on the probability of occurrence of a stroke.
In addition, blood effects on the walls of the arteries (systolic pressure) according to the norms — higher than atmospheric.
It is believed that the pressure of 120 mm Hg is normal. The American heart Association reports high blood pressure is when over 140.
In any case, it is necessary to go to the hospital, where a doctor will advise the necessary treatment.