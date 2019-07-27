Doctors said there are three common causes of hearing loss

Doctors have listed the three most common causes of hearing loss. According to experts, in modern times, this problem becomes more widespread, affecting even young people.

Doctors do not advise to self-medicate for pain in the ears, and use ear drops available without a prescription. Before resorting to treatment, it is important to consult with a technician which will check the presence of discontinuities in the eardrum, otherwise the consequences might be more serious problems or even deafness. You should also not neglect the earplugs or special headphones that are able to suppress noise, especially if the ear of the person during the day are exposed to loud sounds.

Approximately 4% of cases of damage of the eardrum is to blame for misuse of q-tips. Additionally, by putting into the ear canal a foreign object, there is a risk to scratch it, which will lead to infection and subsequent hearing impairment.

