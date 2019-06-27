Doctors saved 10-year-old girl, who for six days fought heart
In the Chinese city of Shanghai, the doctors were able to save 10-year-old girl, who for six days fought heart. As reported by Asia One, the child was in the hospital with a feeling of tightness of chest, shortness of breath and vomiting. It turned out that she had become the most dangerous form of carditis — inflammation of the heart.
Little patient spent extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ecmo) — an emergency blood oxygen saturation. The equipment used for ecmo, six days provided support to the life of a child whose heart had stopped beating. Doctors could not run on. The girl’s condition worsened. Her life could be saved only by a heart transplant.
Doctors managed to find a donor in the city of Tianjin. Five surgeons had to go there to get the heart and then return back to Shanghai. For successful transplantation required that the process took no more than six hours.
During the two-hour surgery, the patient received a new heart. Now she is in stable condition and is gradually recovering.
