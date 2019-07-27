Doctors say that a manicure could cause disease

July 27, 2019
Experts say that many are not even aware of hepatitis in your body. Hepatitis B and C may receive not only drug addicts or people leading promiscuous sex lives, but women in pursuit of manicured nails. Also risk expose themselves to the lovers of tattoos. The virus is transmitted through poorly sterilized tools. If already a patient with the disease was a minor injury in a beauty salon, and the tool after it has not been sufficiently sterilized, the probability of infection to another person is very high.

Врачи заявляют, что маникюр может стать причиной болезни

Physicians are reminded that the masters are obliged to use gloves, and sterilize absolutely everything metal tools. Every conscious customer must verify the sterility, it is desirable that the instrument was in a sealed Kraft-pack before work. A special indicator on the package must have a pink, brown or beige hue.

