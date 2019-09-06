Doctors say that crying is good for health
Tears help not only in emotional turmoil, but also in physical injuries. Scientists made this conclusion according to the results of the pilot study say tears in a special way affect the brain, causing him to be distracted.
“When you cry, tears fall into the nasal cavity, where it interacts with olfactory and trigeminal nerves. These nerves transmit to the brain signals that reduce arousal of the mental body. In General, the tears causes the brain to be distracted and calm down. But that’s not all” — say researchers.
Experiments on animals have shown that experimental individuals, which removed the lacrimal gland, recovering from injuries much longer than those that could cry. How exactly works this interesting physiological mechanism scientists have yet to figure out.
“Many people have noticed that having cried, can to some extent restore emotional balance, so to neglect this natural tool because of some stereotypes, of course, not worth it. But it is not overly attracted to him — constant tears for any reason, indicate serious psychological problems, to help in the solution of which can only be a specialist” — added scientists.