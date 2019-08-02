Doctors say the causes of diseases of the lungs and respiratory tract
Lung diseases are among the most common diseases in the world.
Smoking, infections and genetics are the cause of most of them.
The lungs are part of a complex apparatus, they expand and relax thousands of times a day to deliver oxygen and remove carbon dioxide. Lung disease can result from problems in any part of the respiratory system.
The trachea, which moves inhaled air divides into the bronchi which in turn divide to form bronchial tree.
Diseases that affect the Airways include:
asthma – Airways are constantly inflamed and can sometimes cause cramping, accompanied by wheezing and shortness of breath. In addition, allergies, infections or pollution can trigger asthma symptoms;
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a lung disease caused by the inability to exhale normally, which causes difficulty breathing;
chronic bronchitis is characterized by chronic productive cough;
emphysema – damage to the lungs, where it is difficult to exhale air;
acute bronchitis – a sudden infection of the respiratory tract, usually the virus;
cystic fibrosis – a genetic condition that causes disruption of the mucous glands, the accumulation of mucus can cause re-infection.
The bronchi branch into tiny tubes – the bronchioles, the alveoli which unite in groups, they make up a large part of the lung tissue.
Diseases that affect the alveoli (pulmonary vesicles):
pneumonia – infection of the alveoli, usually caused by bacteria;
TB is a slowly progressive pneumonia caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis;
emphysema – occurs as a result of damage to the fragile connections between alveoli. Smoking is the most common cause;
pulmonary edema – fluid leaks from the small blood vessels of the lung into the alveoli and the surrounding area;
lung cancer can develop in any part of the body. Type, localization and spread of the disease determines the treatment options;
acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a sudden injury to the lungs caused by a serious illness. Typically, survival required artificial ventilation until recovery of functions of the authority;
pneumoconiosis is a category of conditions caused by the inhalation of substances that damage the lungs (asbestos and coal dust).
The interstitium is the thin tissue between the alveoli. Tiny blood vessels run through the interstitium, providing gas exchange between alveoli and blood.
Diseases that affect the interstitium:
interstitial lung disease (IBL) include sarcoidosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and autoimmune diseases;
pneumonia and pulmonary edema can also affect the interstitium.
Diseases that can affect blood vessels of the lungs:
pulmonary embolism – a blood clot breaks gets to the heart and pumped into the lungs. A clot while in the lung artery, often causing shortness of breath and low oxygen levels in the blood;
pulmonary hypertension is a different condition may lead to high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. This can cause shortness of breath and chest pain.
The pleura is a thin layer that surrounds the lung and lines the inside of the chest wall. The liquid on the surface of the lungs and prevents friction between the body and the walls of the chest when inhaling.
The disease, which affects the pleura:
pleural effusion – fluid accumulates in the space between the lungs and chest wall. This may occur with pneumonia or heart failure;
pneumothorax – air can enter the space between the chest wall and the lungs, destroying it. To remove air, after the chest wall is usually a tube;
mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that forms on the pleura, tends to appear decades after asbestos exposure.
The chest wall also plays an important role in breathing. Muscles connect the ribs, helping the chest to expand. The diaphragm descends with each breath, also causing expansion of the chest.
Diseases that affect the chest wall:
hypoventilation syndrome caused by obesity – extra weight on the chest and abdomen, respiratory motion complicates;
neuromuscular disorders – poor function of the nerves that control breathing muscles, causes difficulty in breathing. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and myasthenia gravis are examples of neuromuscular lung disease.